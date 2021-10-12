





And there on the statement,

between the hardware store expense

and the do-it-yourself car wash,

was the charge

for Henderson and Sons Funeral Home.

How to reconcile this tide of loss?

Nowhere in my books

is a column for devastation.

No account for anguish,

for the loss of a slender young man

who loved ice cream

and cherries and helped me

roast pumpkins for pie.

There’s no way this number

on the statement can equate

to the boy who threw rocks in the river,

who snuggled with me

on the couch before school,

who built cars out of cardboard

and shish kebob sticks.

I can’t make it equal the seventeen years

we swam and hiked and baked

and sang—nor the years

he wept and raged and ached,

those years I learned how to pray.

In these unmoored days,

when I am more driftwood than boat,

I float through the churning wreckage of hope

and beg myself, stay open.

I lack the callous math

for such reconciliations.

I sob into the columns,

and the heart takes the lead—

it knows nothing of counting, of sums.

It knows only to love, to love.

