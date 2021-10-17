





I would like to be a kingfisher—

just for a morning.

I’d arrive at the edge of the pond

with the other kingfishers

and watch for crawdads.

“Catchin’ any?” I’d say

to the birds on my right.

“Nah,” they’d say,

“But we keep trying.”

“Good luck,” I’d say,

as took my own spot

in the branches,

waiting for the pond to still

so I could see the movement

at the bottom.

“Good luck,” they’d squawk back,

then they’d rattle with laughter

when at last I broke the pond surface

and came up, beak empty.

“Tough day at the pond,”

they’d rib. And I’d laugh, too.

Then we’d dive and dive and dive.

So often I come up empty.

How is it I sometimes forget to laugh?

But that morning,

every now and then,

one bird would get lucky.

“Your turn next,” she’d say,

her mouth full of shell.

And I’d laugh at how unglamorous

success can be. How crunchy.

All morning we’d go on like this,

diving and missing

and crunching and missing

and laughing and missing

so that by noon

when I was human again,

when I came up empty as I often do—

hungry for love, or eloquence or purpose—

I’d say to myself, “try again, darlin,”

and I’d try again, then break out

into a laughter wildly true,

the world rippling around me

like a pond that I trust

will eventually still.

