





Even the roses today

are limp with surrender.

They nod as if it’s too plum hard

to keep their stems upright.

Can sunlight itself be drab?

It stretches flat into the room

like a tired cat that would rather

not be bothered.

And the vine ripened tomato

has lost its sharp red thrill,

is merely mush in the mouth.

Some hours, grief is so heavy

in me that even the chair

seems unwilling to bear me,

suggests I lie on the ground.

Yes, I feel the whorls of love

that swirl around me like

a thousand tender hands.

I feel them. And I need them.

Because today, the truest thing

is the loss that whispers, Hush, darling,

don’t move. Don’t admire. Don’t

reach. Don’t do. Just lie here.

Just lie here. I’ll hold you.

