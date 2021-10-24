





And when I could not stand—

when the weight of life

was more than I could hold alone—

my brother held me in his big arms

and said in my ear, I’ve got you.

Though grief expanded

and increased inside me

like a terrible mutinous bloom,

I’ve got you, he said.

Though it swelled and threatened

to swamp us, he wrapped me

in a tenderness equally vast.

I’ve got you, he said, as I wept.

I’ve got you, he said, infusing me

with a love so robust I knew

I could fall into even the deepest sorrow

and still he would catch me,

would catch me, would hold me,

would hold me as long as he had arms.

When I was most afraid to be alone,

I was not alone. I’ve got you, he said,

and I fell and I fell, the world a dark rush,

and he caught me, my brother,

and held me as all around us

what I thought I knew of the world

slipped away, slipped further away.

