We lie in the dark

and speak about anything

but what I ache to speak about.

Some part of me longs

to find the words like search lights

that will help us find

what we don’t yet know

we are looking for.

Or a black light

that might help us see

what is valuable right here,

but invisible to our ordinary eyes.

I try to infuse my words

with candlelight, but somehow

even this feels too brash,

too aggressive, and so

we lie in the dark

and I let the moon

do all the talking,

oh waning crescent,

you know when shine,

when to simply be held

by the dark.

