





Autumn is, perhaps, befitting

for heartache—everywhere you look,

loss. Loss of leaves, loss of color,

loss of warmth, loss of light.

If you are grieving,

the barren world seems to mirror

what’s happening inside you.

Everything seems to say,

See, you can’t hold on.



So how to explain this explosion

of beauty, this unexpected spring of grace—

how to explain the way generosity

pushes through what’s dead

like apple trees in first pink,

how gratitude flourishes, enormous

invisible blooms, and though

you can’t see them, everywhere,

everywhere in this heart of autumn,

you smell the insistent green of springtide,

the astonishing perfume of love.







