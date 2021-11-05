We arrive empty handed, and leave empty handed. So then, how do we want to spend the time in between?

—Nimo, Empty Hands Music





For a time, I held

him. Before he

could walk, before

he could stand,

before he could

speak, I held

his full weight

in my hands.

Day became night

became day became

night became day

and I held him

and rocked him

and soothed him

and bathed him

and cradled

his beautiful face.

It didn’t last.

It never lasts.

But before he could run,

before he could

fall, before

he could choose

what I never

would have chosen for him,

I held him.

Oh, this gift,

to know the heft

of his life, to have been

the one—though

never again—

to have been the one

for a time, sweet time,

to hold him.



