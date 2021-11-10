





There will be more

swells of grief that tug

me into their gray embrace,

and swirls of lament,

and great rollers of loss,

and rising waves of ache.

But for now,

the morning sun

slips low through the window

in a major key

and the cat finds a home

in my lap and purrs

and the tea in my cup

is warm and full of bright notes

and I’m here, in this

peace, in this sunlit

octave, I’m here.

