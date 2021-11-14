





Once on a bridge

I had met a hope,

a radiant maybe,

a glint of perhaps,

but I am so far

from that glint today

that when I stood

on that bridge

I almost hated hope

with its stupid wings,

always promising

to carry us toward

something better.

I stood on that bridge

and stood on that bridge,

my inner perch

empty, silent.

I turned to face

the autumn wind.

It battered my bare skin.

I sang into the gale.





*This poem is in conversation with Emily Dickinson’s famous poem, “Hope is the thing with feathers …” which you can find here

