



What we do now echoes into eternity. —Marcus Aurelius





If what we do now echoes into eternity,

then let there be more mornings such as this one

in which my mother wakes me by singing

a thin thread of melody

that praises the beauty of the day.

By breakfast, I feel the small reverberations

of her joy as they ricochet in me

chiming against loss and fear,

an unabashed gladness that rings

against the holy ribs,

that spirals inside the aortal caves,

that peals through the chasms of the hours.

By afternoon, it’s coruscating, resonating,

a bit of aural shine against the day’s ache,

makes me meet the world just

a bit more brightly.

Just think, after an eternity, how much

beauty might have come from one

simple tune sung by one open heart

willing to sing for one moment what is true.