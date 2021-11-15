What we do now echoes into eternity.—Marcus Aurelius
If what we do now echoes into eternity,
then let there be more mornings such as this one
in which my mother wakes me by singing
a thin thread of melody
that praises the beauty of the day.
By breakfast, I feel the small reverberations
of her joy as they ricochet in me
chiming against loss and fear,
an unabashed gladness that rings
against the holy ribs,
that spirals inside the aortal caves,
that peals through the chasms of the hours.
By afternoon, it’s coruscating, resonating,
a bit of aural shine against the day’s ache,
makes me meet the world just
a bit more brightly.
Just think, after an eternity, how much
beauty might have come from one
simple tune sung by one open heart
willing to sing for one moment what is true.
First, a usage correction: “makes” doesn’t match “coruscating” and “resonating.” Yes, and you do, still, get bonus points for using, “coruscating;” and also still more for sending me to the dictionary—thus increasing my vocabulary.
A visual and visceral poem, and evocative. I delight in your using, “brightly,” due to its referring to both illumination and musical tone.
Thank you.