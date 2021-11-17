





My father lies in his hospital bed,

eyes unseeing, unable to do more

than open and close his hand—

a wounded bird trying to fly—

his thoughts too wispy

to gather into sentences.

And then, quite clearly,

What is wrong with me?

I tell him, We don’t know.

And then, Is it my fault?

I want to gather him

into my arms and cradle him

the way he once cradled me.

No, Dad, I say. It’s not your fault.

You’re doing so good.

And then he is lost again,

cloud-minded, moaning,

his face a storm of pain.



Outside the window, the clouds

have lost their shape. The wind

pulls their thin white veil across the blue

like a translucent sheet.

In the coming days, there will be rain.

His eyes flash open, then close.

Hi, he says, his voice warm,

full of marvel. Hi, I say,

press my hands to his chest.

I’m pouring love into you, Dad.

He hums the little two-note song

he always hums in affirmation.

He is so beautifully himself.

Then you’re going to need—

His thought evaporates.

What do I need, dad?

I’m desperate for his answer.

What do I need to pour love into you?

He says, You’re going to need—

The sentence turns cirrostratus.

I kiss his head.

I kiss whatever went unsaid.

Neither of us knows what we need.

We hold each other and reach

for what we cannot hold.

Hands open, we wing into the moment,

into love, this sky where we meet.

