





On the day my father begins hospice,

I watch the pronghorn in the field,

marvel as their brown- and white-striped bodies

nearly disappear in the dead grass where

they graze. If only I could camouflage

my father so death can’t find him, so that pain

would never have discovered him.

Tomorrow, my mother and brother and I

will gather around him the way a herd

might gather, circling him as some antelope

circle their young. But death will come.

And we, unable to run fast enough,

unable to hide, will meet it together.

And if I could fight death, would I? Whatever horns

I have are more for ritual than dangerous.

When death arrives, I want to bring

my softest self. I won’t bargain,

but I’ll tell death it’s taking the best of us—

the one who worked hardest to survive.

When death arrives, I want to ask it, Please,

be gentle. He suffered so much already.

I want to tell death, You don’t get all of him.

I carry in me his goodness, his courage.

While I live, he will always be alive in this field.

