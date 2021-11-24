Cast your lot with all small things.

—Sharon Corcoran, from her new poetry collection The Two Worlds





Today I cast my lot

with the tiny tea leaves

giving their all to hot water.

I cast in with the light touch

of my brother’s hand on my shoulder

and the slight whimper my mother makes

when she finds in the closet the gift

my father had bought them for Christmas.

This, the first full day of life

without my father,

a loss so big

that all I can meet

are the smallest things—

candle flame, scrap of song,

orange butterfly wing.

They lead me like crumbs

toward courage, toward life—

and so I join in with the teeny blue flowers

still blooming on the rosemary bush.

I cast my lot with the thin creak of hope

heard only when tears are falling,

with the faintest gleam of love

only able to be seen in the darkness.



Like this: Like Loading...