



We are being given the chance to become who we are supposed to be.

—Judith Jordan Kalush, in conversation





I didn’t know I’d found a thin ledge

where I could rest, I didn’t know

I had come to feel settled there

until the ledge crumbled.

I clung to the ground as it fell.



It’s not just the ledge

coming apart, it’s me

being dismantled, undone by loss,

and it hurts, and I’m sad, and it’s hard,

but I notice no impulse to fix it.



Today there is a spaciousness in grief

I could not have known was here—

Ungrounded, I expand in every direction.

I let go of what I thought was solid.

I kiss the letting go.

