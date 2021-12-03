





flying toward New York City,

I think of how every person

in this speeding vessel

has lost or will lose

someone they love.

And as we fly over Omaha,

Chicago, Michigan,

I feel how many we are—

a whole hurtling planet filled

with those who ache with loss.

I think of how much love

has been beaming

continuously toward

the prism of my heart,

as if the brightest red laser

has been shining into me,

lighting up every facet,

and my heart, radiant, luminous,

has begun to shudder and rattle

with the charge of so much love.

I always knew it wasn’t

mine to keep—

knew it was all love to share.

This is the poem in which

my heart is a firework

exploding with red seeds of light.

They’re for you, if you’ll have them,

to plant in the darkness

like the million lights that sparkle

outside the plane window.

If I could, I would place

this love in your hand.

I know it’s awkward,

you don’t even know me.

Still, I would whisper,

Here—it’s for you.

