Arriving at Each Other’s Doors: A Poetry Thoughtshop on Compassion with Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

Monday, Dec. 13

5:00-5:40 p.m. MST

Via Zoom

Bring your open heart, your closed heart, your hope and your pen to this virtual playground, where poems will serve as invitations to change the way we meet the day and each other (whether we choose to pick up that pen or not). As our lives rush by, how do we choose to be more open to love? How do we choose to build bridges—or not? And how might poetry help us celebrate and explore our shared humanity?

In this 40-minute poetry thoughtshop, poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer will share poems about compassion, connection and how it is we come together. She’ll also offer a host of writing prompts to help you write your own poems that explore how you choose to meet the world. This event is hosted by SHYFT at Mile High whose mission is to provide all people, regardless of ability to pay, with classes and programs proven to reduce stress, move through trauma, and create connection.

This is a donation-based class. Choose between $5, $10, or $15 to attend.

To register, visit here.