

after Hope II by Gustav Klimt





I am still thinking of the pregnant woman

on the fifth floor in room five hundred four

in a gold and jewel-toned Byzantine gown

with her eyes closed and her head bowed

down toward her swollen belly. Has she

glimpsed the gray skull attached to her womb?

Is this why her eyes are closed? Did she

somehow guess at what I now know—

that to say yes to a birth is to also say yes

to the death of that child—how the end

is in every one of us from the beginning.

It is right the soon-to-be mother

is nearly naked. This is what birth

and death do to us—no matter how

rich our clothes, we are utterly exposed—

not a damn thing to protect us

from our impermanence. I have fallen

in love with her, this mother to be—

in love with the curl of her fingers,

in love with the flex of her wrist,

in love with her flat and ornate robe,

in love with her delicate face,

and in love with her ripening shape—

this is how the human story goes.

Death hides in all our robes.

It’s the only way to live.







Like this: Like Loading...