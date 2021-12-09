





Oh, salty square,

oh, bite that turns

to savory paste,

oh, flaky wafers

stacked in long

white plastic sleeves,

you fed the boy

who could never

eat enough,

attended him

through online school,

travelled with him

in his book-laden backpack,

fueled him as he

researched twin-

turbocharged V-8 engines

and fawned over

Italian luxury cars.

Finding you today

out of place

on the shelf beside

my thesaurus,

an unopened box,

I crumpled,

longing for the boy

who would have opened you.

I’d love to clean

your stupid crumbs

from the couch.

All afternoon, I taste it,

this daily salt

that falls to my lips.

