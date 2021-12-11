



Don’t even try to be strong.

—Salli Russell





There are some who, when

they turn toward the light

become the light. But we know,

too, the power of turning

toward despair, toward

heartache, toward grief,

toward loss, toward defenselessness,

a journey in a minor key,

and this, too, is an invitation

to lean in and open until,

informed by the darkness,

we find ourselves shining,

luminous from within.

