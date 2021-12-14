

The day your son died, the person you were died, too.

—Mirabai Starr





Death came to her

as a blue sky day,

as a feral scream,

as an ambulance

with no need

for its siren.

Death came to her

saying, “Ma’am,

you don’t want

to see your son

this way.” Death

knew what it

was doing when

it erased everything

she’d thought

about how to meet

a day, when it scraped

her of who

she had been

and left her barren.

It was habit

that made her

brush her teeth,

routine that helped

her drive the car.

But it was life itself

that inspirited

her, slipping

like starlight

into her every

dark cell, life itself

that whispered

to her death-bent heart,

You are not done

yet with your

loving.



