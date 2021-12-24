





Tonight your sister and I

frosted the sugar cookies—

all the same shapes you’d remember:

stars and wreaths, angels and trees,

gingerbread men and sheep.

We made a rabbit into a Santa

and four gingerbread men

into Spiderman, complete

with red boots and large white eyes

and spiders on their chests.

And we laughed, deep muscled currents

of laughter. And I missed you.

Strange how even the happiest moments

are thirsty. Because of course

you are here in the red and green frosting,

here in the sweet mindless chatter,

here in the communion of sweet dough

and carols, and not here

in the chair beside me. There is

a calculus of thirst—the study

of continuous change in which

loving you is the constant.

This is the work of my life—

to love what is here, to love

what is not, and to learn how thirst,

too, is a tribute to the river.





Like this: Like Loading...