Hi friends, if you are interested in reading poems together, exploring your own poetic voice, and joining a community of other people curious about poetry and connection, I hope you will join me for one or more of these upcoming opportunities!
Wonderment and the Art of Being Alive: A poetic invitation
Wednesday nights, January 5-26
online, hosted by the incredible One Spirit Learning Alliance.
For more information, a video about what we will learn, and to register, visit here
Soul Writers Circle: A Mindfulness and Writing Community
Sunday afternoons once a month, January 30- June 26, only two spaces left
online, co-taught with the incredible Augusta Kantra
For more information and to register (scroll to the bottom of the page), click here
Beyond Cup & Bowl: Writing to Explore the Human Vessel
Monday morning, January 10, 2 hours
online, hosted by Wilkinson Public Library
For more information, or to register, visit here
For Telluride locals, an in person class will be held January 13, 5-7 p.m. at the library.
The Mystery of Grief: Writing into the Loss
Tuesday afternoons, Feb. 15-March 15
online, hosted by SHYFT at Mile High
for more information or to register, visit here (scroll down till you find it in the class offerings)
Also, I was invited to create a Time Capsule of 2021 by the curator of The Alipore Post, an international online journal of art, poetry, music and collaboration. You can see my response in photographs and poetry here. I loved looking at the other artists’ Time Capsule’s too–a great look into what’s happening around the world.
