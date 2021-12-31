





I know it’s just another square

on the calendar, another tick on a clock

in the Royal Observatory in London,

but tonight feels like a good time

to forgive myself—for thinking

I know anything. For wishing for life

to be any different than it is. For

blaming anyone or anything.

For every time I have turned away

from helping someone else. Tonight

is the right time to touch the darkness

and feel how small I am, to expose

my fear for the future, my pain

of the past, and let all be flooded

by the shimmer of present mystery.

Tonight is the time to nourish

the pericardium of the world,

to take care of the one great heart

that beats in us all and trust

that our kindness matters always—

not in a conceptual way, but

in the very specific way we say hello,

the way we hold out our hand,

how we shape our words,

where we give of our time, and

how we open or wall off our thoughts.

I light a candle tonight, as every night,

and invoke my beloveds here and not here.

And though it’s a small act,

it unfastens some lock in me

and says yes, this is more

than a date, more than a timetable.

This is an essential point

on the continuum of love.

This is a chance to bring light.











