for Janet Kaye Schoeberlein, March 26, 1930-Dec. 28, 2021





When I was thirteen, Jan gave me her flannel nightgowns,

the long white ones with tiny blue flowers

that I had admired on her for years.

When I wore them, I wore

the classical music always playing

in the background in her home.

I wore the high tilting treble of her voice

as she sang around the campfire.

I wore her world class hiccups that always

seemed to arrive when she didn’t approve

of what was about to happen.

I wore river trips and trips to the theater

and dinners with foods I’d never tried before.

And though I didn’t know it then,

I wore the memory of her childhood in Germany,

and her memory of how she graduated law school

as the only woman in her class.

I wore her willingness to raise her young nephew

and her joy in raising her daughter

and the way she always said my name

as if I were a south American flower.

Those nightgowns, how they warmed me,

how I loved the way their soft cloth swirled

around my body, wrapping me in eccentricity.

I still wear the other hand me downs she gave me—

Curiosity. Independence. Individuality.

Because she was so herself,

she taught me I could trust myself to be me.

She was the queen of oddness,

a model of uniqueness,

an archetype of being true.

To this day I feel these qualities

swirl around me, too.

If you’re willing to be yourself, think of Jan.

Her story will have generous

hand me downs for you.

Like this: Like Loading...