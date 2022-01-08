





Before I rise, I realize

the cat has curled herself

into my side and my hand

floats to her slender spine.

So soft, she is, and I

remember how much

you loved everything soft—

blankets and stuffies,

pillows and clothes.

Remember how you begged me

for that plush purple owl?

And I remember how soft

your hair was, how soft

your skin, how soft

your heart even after

you learned to harden it.

I think of how

you come to me now

in feathers, in dreams,

in whispers. Oh world,

I want to beg, help me

stay soft. Like a fist

that, once stiffened,

remembers it can open.

Like a bird on a winter

morning, near frozen,

remembering not only

that it has wings, but

that it can fly.

Like your hands,

the day you were born.

Like your drowsy voice when,

before sleep, you’d murmur,

Love you, mama.

Sweet dreams.

