





Knowing now how one moment

rewrites every moment after it;

how in an instant, the heart can trip

over its own beat and need to be retaught

how to love; how irreversible takes

only a second to say and yet

contains all eternity; how quickly our breath

can be claimed by the tides of forever,



for this I buy deep pink tulips for the table.

For this I make Dutch apple pie.

For this I walk through the canyon

in moonlight. I remind myself no guarantees.

For this, I pull you in and hold you. For this,

I stand still in the spruce trees and breathe.

