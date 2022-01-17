





It is true, every day

brings a sadness—

sometimes like a blizzard,

sometimes like sleet,

sometimes like a clear morning

of fifteen below,

but I do not wish any of it away.



On the coldest mornings here,

the birds that choose to stay

fluff up their feathers

to trap in the chill air,

warming it with their own bodies

until it becomes their insulation.



This is, perhaps, how it is with grief—

by holding it close,

it transforms from something

that would hurt me

to something I infuse

with my own being,

thus becoming something

that allows me to survive.



It would be wrong

to say I like it. But I hear

how, with every day,

it is teaching me

a new way to sing.

