



The miracle is not to walk on water. The miracle is to walk on the green Earth in the present moment, to appreciate the peace and beauty that are available now.

—Thich Nhat Hanh





Today the miracle is to sit

in the sunlit room and be

in the sunlit room,

to be here and only here,

here in the bountiful silence,

here in the shifting shadows,

here in the hands of midwinter,

not in this same room five years ago,

but now as the tulips

drop the soft curls of their petals

like lingering pink praise.

So seldom in these grief ridden days

do I feel a feeling so pure

as this peace that arrives

on the low-angled light

when I am quiet and still

and the world invites me

to show up for whatever

slim warmth there is, and

know it is enough.



