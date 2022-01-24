The way two cats curl their bodies

into each other, a yin-yang

of feline, I want to curl

my heart beside your heart,

no space between us. Something

about their connection is contagious—

I find myself almost purring.

When one rises,

the other nuzzles her

until she settles again.

I want that. Your heart.

My heart. An ordinary

communion. A swirl of us.

A whorl of us. And no

matter how far away,

no space between.

Like this: Like Loading...