









Worry comes in like a fruit fly—

slips through the tiniest crack,

a crack I didn’t even know was there—

or it comes in the front door

with something I love—

and soon, worry is everywhere,

laying its eggs in all that would ripen.

Almost instantly, worry multiplies.

Of course, worry would have red eyes.

Worry doesn’t much care the season.

Winter is as good as spring.

And it circles me, buzzes me,

annoys and undoes me,

resists my attempts to be rid of it.

Invites me to learn to live with it.

I never notice when it is gone,

only when it’s here again.

Like this: Like Loading...