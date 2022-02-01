



One river gives

its journey to the next.

—Alberto Ríos, “When Giving Is All We Have”





I thought it was I giving the journey to you.

You gave your journey to me.



I thought I was the head waters,

but I have become your tributary.



Now I carry your turbulence. I carry your calm.

I carry the waters of my own breaking.



A river follows the same changing course,

but the water moving through is always new.



Let’s name this river the river of sorrows.

Let’s name it the river of love.



New, is it any wonder I am startled by this journey?

Old, is it any wonder I am still longing to give?



Traveling these shores, there are moments

when I feel every other wave that has ever passed and



feel every wave that will ever be, and know

myself part of something greater, something



generous that is always giving, something

ever borrowing from the current of the world.











*Title is a quote from Thaleus of Miletus

