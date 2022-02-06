





I am still learning how to dance with grief—

it leads me through strange sequences,

intricate steps I have yet to master.

Just as I think I have learned

what comes next, I stumble, I step

on my own feet, I trip, I fall. I never

ask myself if this is a dance I want to learn.

It’s the dance I’ve been invited to dance.

If asked, I might have said no. But

today, grief holds me tightly, as if

to keep me from falling. Then loosens

its grasp as I let myself be led.

I am a student in trust. And we glide,

and I’m spun, and sometimes

we just stand, this stillness

its own kind of dance

I am slow to learn.



