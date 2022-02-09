



for everything flowers, from within, of self-blessing

—Galway Kinnell, “Saint Francis and the Sow”





Body that held the bloom of the child

as it grew inside, grew from one cell

to two trillion cells, body that stretched

and leaked and ached and tore, body

that was on board for a miracle, thank

you. Thank you for stooping, for chasing,

for bending and cuddling, for creating milk

and spilling tears and falling asleep as you must.



How empty the arms now, how slow the pulse,

how tight the throat, how strong this urge

to curl into what is not here. How hard it is

to open, to meet the world anew.

And yet every day, you turn to what is real

and, how is it possible, the heart, it blossoms.

