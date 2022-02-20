





I was wrong, grief,

when I said you had become me,

integral as bone.



It is true you are woven

through the fibers

of every moment.



It is true, you have taken up

residence here, like a cat

that sleeps in my bed.



It is true you have brought

the most beautiful,

unwelcome gifts—



silver songs that emerge

from keening—songs that crawl

before they soar—



and an openness

I once prayed for

before I understood the cost.



But we are not knitted, grief—

not bonded, not joined.

Whatever is most essential in me



is truer than the story

you’ve been written into,

truer than page itself.



Whatever is most essential in me

longs to know you,

longs to dance naked



and unashamed with you,

but it is entirely unchanged by you.

Whatever is most essential in me



thanks you for the lessons

that keep me asking who I am.

I closed my eyes, and the light came in.



Who am I? I asked, and I watched

the story disappear from the page,

as if the ink were a murmuration.



Who am I? I ask, and the only answer

alive on my tongue

is thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...