



The hurt you embrace becomes joy.

—Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī, , trans. Coleman Barks, “Silkworms,”





To wake and not want

to change anything.

To let the heart feel

what it feels.

To be disarmed,

defenseless

and so alive.

There are days

love claims us

so utterly

we unfold

into the moment

certain we were made for it.

Nothing has prepared us

for this.

Everything

has prepared us

for this.

