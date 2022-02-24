

The truth was an avalanche—

an avalanche midsummer,

which is to say

it didn’t seem possible,

but it happened.

And I was buried

beneath the cold

immense weight of it.

Crushed but still breathing—

another impossible truth.

I know some would like to see

the uprooted world

already green and lush again,

but anyone who

has wandered through

old avalanche paths

knows it takes many seasons

before the fallen old growth trees

have moldered into soil,

many seasons before the new saplings

have grown into forest again.

One truth is, the healing begins quickly,

but takes a long time.

Even then, the forest is never the same.

One truth is, so much of transformation

happens beneath perception.

One truth is, we all live

in the avalanche path.

Like this: Like Loading...