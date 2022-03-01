

for MS





She taught me it is enough to sit

with someone who is grieving—

to sit and listen with your whole body

as if eyes could hear as well as ears,

as if a person’s silence is as essential as her words.



She taught me it is a gift to say

the name of the one who is gone—

such powerful balm, that briefest

of songs, the name.



She taught me to light a candle

and to promise to not blow it out,

not even after the conversation is done.



She taught me the solace

of offering no wisdom, asking no questions.



She gave me the gift of myself. And met me there.

Like this: Like Loading...