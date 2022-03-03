





If I am to hold the world in my heart,

then let me hold it the way leaves hold sunshine,

trapping the energy not for the sake of holding it,

but to transform it into nourishment.

Though the process isn’t simple, it’s common.

All around the globe, in every season,

leaves hold and synthesize

whatever the day gives them.

On a day when the energy of the world

seems too much to hold,

let me bid my heart turn

like a leaf to the sun

and make sugar.

The way Rilke turned grief into sonnets.

The way Sibelius turned war into song.

