Today grief is a long steady rain

and the thing to do is to walk

in the long and steady rain.

The thing is to let the face

get wet, let the clothes get wet,

let the hair get wet and plastered

against the cheeks, the neck.

The thing is to meet the soaking world

and the soaking skin and the soaking

shoes and the soaking dreams

and not pretend it’s dry.

Whatever longing there is for dryness,

it is soaking too. Because it is raining,

the thing to do is to walk in the long

and steady rain, to walk in sodden,

soaking world, to trust that it will

not rain forever, to breathe in the scent

of the wet, wet earth, to be wet

in the wet, wet world.

