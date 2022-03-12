





You are the movie

I hope never

reaches the credits,

the only reality show

I want to watch.

You are the star

in this cinema—

and the script writer,

the choreographer,

the costume designer.

Every day, I love watching

the unfolding plot of you,

marvel at your character arc.

You, the hero I cheer for

when life does its worst.

You, the stunt girl

for whom I hold my breath.

You, the creator of your own sound track

in which you play jazz for dinner,

in which we sing along

in the car to Arctic Monkeys

and Taylor Swift and Wham!

I love your laugh track

when you hang out in your room

reading or watching

someone else’s movie.

You may not hear me clapping,

but I’m in a constant state

of standing ovation

as you meet whatever

your role brings you,

my heart pounding as you move

with such integrity

into the next frame.





Like this: Like Loading...