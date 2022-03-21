composed by Jeffrey Nytch, conducted by Elizabeth Swanson





Sitting in the red velvet chair

in the first tier box of Carnegie Hall,

I was well aware

that for some in the audience,

this was just another song being sung,

one more moment of beauty

in a long string of moments of beauty,

but for me, looking down at that stage

full of singers, the pianist, the conductor,

I saw, too, the same space thirty-seven years ago

when my father and I sat in chairs on the stage

and listened to Vladimir Ashkenazy play piano

and my dad whispered to me,

This is only the first time

you’ll be on stage at Carnegie Hall.

So when one hundred twenty people

began to sing words I wrote,

their voices both thundersome and tender,

I lived into the chance to be who

my dad believed I could be,

the chance to live through music,

the chance to grow into a dream.

