

for Mabeth





I assumed at its root, it was speaking of time,

related to tempo and temporary,

assumed it was speaking also of place,

as in plateau and plat and platform.

In fact, I had quite convinced myself

the word contemplative was an invitation

to be one with place and time.

I was wrong. It’s related to temple,

which comes from a root for “to cut,”

as in a place cut off or reserved

to be occupied by the divine.

Of course, the divine’s at the center

instead of time.

Oh, this desire to make meaning—

this longing to find the story

that will help me make sense of the world.

The mind will use any trick it can

to think it has a handhold in the mystery.

Meanwhile it leads me astray.

It’s like discovering the map I’ve been using

is the wrong map for the city I’m in.

And now that I have the right map,

one with a temple at the heart of it,

I can begin again.

Like this: Like Loading...