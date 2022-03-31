





I want it to be said

I was the kind of woman

who would weep in the concert hall,

undone by the beauty of song.

I want to be remembered

as a creature who loved

spring grass in her bare toes

and dirt in her hands

and the sun on her skin,

and I want everyone I love

to know for a fact

I chose them as my family.

I hope they will say

I loved the blank page

more than any word on it,

though I thrilled for words, too—

It was weird, they might say,

how she would sit there for hours,

days, years, wondering

about the next true thing,

letting the blank rub off on her.

She was so happy, eyes closed,

fingers hovering above the keyboard,

leaning into that moment

when anything is possible,

that edge where she learned

she had wings.







