





He cleans the base of the skis

with a fine, steel brush to remove

the old wax, his body swaying

above the ski, tip to tail, tip to tail,

so the micro hairs on the base

will lay down in the direction of travel

on snow. A fine copper brush

cleans it more. His movements

are quick, precise, a dance

that now comes naturally.

The only music is the sound

of the brushes, the sound

of his breath. There is no

laughter, no joking,

not even a smile, but

sometimes on winter nights

I walk toward the light

in the garage and watch

his body intent on its work,

and I feel the quiet joy

he finds in preparation

and the work of foundation,

and his joy seeps into me,

soft as the darkness

that holds the garage,

deep as the space

that holds us all.

