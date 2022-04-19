





And there my son was, standing with me

in a giant warehouse, trying on new shirts.

Both of us knew he had died,

and both of us knew we were now in a parallel reality

in which he had made a different choice.

I could still remember that other life,

that one in which I lost him,

so I wanted to ask him

if he remembered what it felt like to die.

Ask later, I thought. Give him space, give him time.

But he said, as he held up a blue t-shirt,

This time I am going to take things easier.

This time, I’m not going to stress so much

about grades and stuff.

Then he shrugged, and smiled, content in his tall body.



I knew it was a dream, and so, as the dawn light

entered my awareness, I willed myself

to stay in this place where he was with me,

this place where he was at peace.

I woke eventually, of course,

because that is what the living do.

But a week later, I still feel it,

how I live one foot in the world

where he is not here,

one foot in the world

where everything is possible,

even togetherness,

even peace.

