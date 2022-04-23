





Surrounded by steep cliffs

and great open sky,

we stand on the point

and sing—not for money,

not for fame, not even

for the crow that hovers

above us on the wind—

we sing for joy, sing because

in that moment when

eight of us sing there is

one voice among us, one mind,

one invitation to move alone together

through the door of the moment

and know that as much as we

are entirely ourselves,

we are one, oh my god,

we are one.

