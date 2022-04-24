





She remembers how at the orchard

the wind would sometimes

rip the ripening fruit from the trees.

Not because it was cruel.

It was wind doing what wind does.

And life does what life does.

It takes. It gives. It takes. It gives.

Not because life is cruel or generous,

but because it is life.

Look how the word why forms on her lips—

look how saying the word

requires a small pucker like a kiss.

She doesn’t seem to expect an answer.

Perhaps she is practicing

how to lean into the silence that always follows

when she asks the unanswerable.

Perhaps she is practicing how to kiss the unknown.

If she could have stopped the wind from blowing,

she would have. If she could have stopped

her son from dying, her father from dying,

her friend from dying, she would have.

Instead, she is learning this:

no matter how much she does,

no matter how good, how quick,

how noble, how loving, how well-intentioned,

life will do what life does.

And still the invitation

to bring to every moment her best,

which is to say whatever

the moment asks of her.

See her hair blow in the wind.

The only thing she can do

is choose to notice the place within

that remains still no matter

how hard the wind blows.

Perhaps she will learn how this stillness, too,

is life doing what life does.

Like this: Like Loading...