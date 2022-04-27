Nothing can separate us from love.

There is no way to know this

without paying a cost so great

some part of us longs to bargain

with the universe and trade back

the priceless truth. But part of us—

the part that cannot be named,

the part that wakes at dawn,

the part that sings in the darkness,

the part that wades in the infinite—

it’s not so much that this part says yes,

more that it simply expands with the truth,

much as the universe itself expands

due to a dark, mysterious energy.

Any scientist will tell you,

empty space is not nothing.

We who grieve learn

to hold that empty space

and know it as love.

I know, it’s inconceivable.

We feel how it holds us, too.







