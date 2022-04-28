





I remind myself I have chosen this—

this lethargy, these aches, these chills,

I remind myself I paid

for this sore arm,

I paid for this chance to shiver.

I wanted the broken down parts

of the virus to enter my body,

wanted special molecules to make

my immune system stronger.

Oh Shingrix, you have done

what my husband, my mother

and my doctors cannot—

you have put me in bed before nine o’clock.

You are like a school marm

with gray hair pulled back tight

and a ruler in your hand

to smack my antibodies to attention.

When I do not get a painful, red blistered rash,

I will likely forget to thank you,

just as I forget to be grateful

when there is not a plague

of grasshoppers in the field,

forget to be grateful when I make dinner

without slicing off my fingertip,

forget to be grateful for the tire

that didn’t fall off of my car.

So I’m thanking you now,

now while I feel it, now when I’m aware

that a half milliliter of prevention

is worth seven pounds of rash free skin.

Thank you for stimulating my T cells.

Thank you for days when I will smooth

my hands across my thighs, my hips,

when I will trail my fingers across my ribs,

for nights when I will slip into soft cotton sheets

and never once think of you.



*

hey friends, I will be camping in the desert the next couple of nights, so no poems for a few days, then I will return with a small desert bouquet