



Meet me in the moment

after the song,

a moment silent and sweeping

as the second hand

on a wrist watch,

a moment that gathers everything,

an evanescent moment

in which anything is possible,

anything at all—

the kind of moment

that feels rare

but is always here—

when we see our lives

as more shimmer than solid,

the kind of moment

that decides who we are,

then lets us choose for ourselves.

Like this: Like Loading...